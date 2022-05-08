St. John’s lands surprising commitment from Mohamed Keita

St. John’s has filled a need with its last open scholarship.

In a surprise, the Johnnies landed a verbal commitment from 7-foot-1 rim protector Mohamed Keita of NBA Academy Africa and The Winchendon School (Mass.).

Keita told The Post he took an official visit to St. John’s over the weekend and pulled the trigger during the visit. He wasn’t previously linked to Mike Anderson’s program.

St. John’s saw him during the live recruiting spring period with the New York Jayhawks — the same AAU program that has produced current Johnnies Rafael Pinzon and Andre Curbelo — and was impressed, Jayhawks coach Jay David said. In one game they saw, Keita block nine shots. Assistant coach Van Macon was his lead recruiter. St. John’s had a need for an athletic big man able to erase shots in the back of its press. He provides much-needed depth up front.

7-foot-1 Mohamed Keita has committed to St. John’s. Courtesy of Mohamed Keita

David said a number of high major programs, such as Iowa, were looking to get involved. He also took a visit to East Tennessee State.

“He’s vertically one of the best players around,” David said. “He literally blocks and rebounds everything. Once he gets his weight together [he weighs 220 pounds], he’s going to be a big-time issue.

“Active, high-energy big. Great fit for Coach Anderson’s style of play. His ceiling is ridiculously high. Think Osun Osunniyi from St. Bonaventure in terms of defensive impact.”

David said an SEC coach told him Keita could anchor any defense in the country. Two coaches familiar with Keita said he is raw offensively, but has shown a knack for making a difference as a rim protector.

“Very good shot blocker,” one of the coaches said.