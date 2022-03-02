The thought has crossed Julian Champagnie’s mind. Wednesday night could be his last game at Carnesecca Arena. His final 40 minutes in Queens.

“If it happens to be my last home game, then I want to make it count, putting on a show and making sure we get a ‘W,’ ” Champagnie told The Post in a phone interview as St. John’s prepared to host Xavier.

When the 6-foot-8 junior forward from Brooklyn opted to return to school this year after testing the NBA draft waters, the plan was this would be his final year in college. That hasn’t necessarily changed, despite an uneven season. Champagnie wouldn’t rule out another year of college, but all indications are he will go pro. That, however, isn’t his focus, he stressed.

“It’s a good chance it’s my last year in college, but at the same time, I’m locked in. I’m not checked out. I’m here for the team,” he said. “One thing I can say is the guys aren’t done fighting. We’ve had a rough year, ups and downs, some games we should’ve won, some games we gave away. But we’re not done. I don’t know what anybody else thinks — I don’t really care what anybody else thinks — the players are not done. We’re not done fighting.”

Julian Champagnie, driving to the basket during a recent game, says this probably will be his last home game at St. John's.

This winter obviously hasn’t gone according to plan. St. John’s needs to win the Big East Tournament to reach the first NCAA Tournament of Champagnie’s strong career. After a fourth-place finish a year ago in the league, the Johnnies (15-13, 7-10 Big East) will end up seventh or lower depending on their last two games. Champagnie went through a massive shooting slump during the middle of the season — at one point he was 2-for-18 from 3-point range spanning four games, three of them losses — and has mostly struggled against the top teams in the league.

Still, he’s averaging 19.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. The last three statistics are career-highs. His shooting percentages are slightly down, but so are his turnovers. An NBA scout familiar with Champagnie thinks there’s a good chance he’ll get drafted because of his size and shooting ability, and said his opinion of the St. John’s star really hasn’t changed.

“He still has a proven skill,” the scout said.

It’s easy to forget now, but nobody could’ve expected Champagnie to be the face of St. John’s basketball three years ago. He was an under-recruited, two-star prospect out of Bishop Loughlin High School in Brooklyn who was initially planning to attend prep school after his senior year. He was the other twin, overshadowed by twin brother Justin, who went to Pittsburgh and is now in the NBA. Then St. John’s hired Mike Anderson, and the new staff showed interest in bringing in Champagnie, who liked the idea of staying close to home.

Champagnie was a pleasant surprise as a freshman and one of the best players in the Big East a year ago, leading St. John’s to its first winning season in league play in six years. It led to heightened expectations this year, hopes that have not been realized. But Champagnie hasn’t had any second thoughts about the decision he made three years ago.

“I wouldn’t change going to St. John’s if I had a choice three times again. I enjoyed the school. I love it. I love the fans even though they’re crazy,” he joked. “I love my teammates, all three years of my teammates. The coaching staff always stuck with me. I’ve been through things here that I probably wouldn’t have gone through anywhere else. I wouldn’t be the same player, same person I am today.”