St. John’s will be without star forward Julian Champagnie for today’s game against Pittsburgh at the Garden after the junior tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a source told The Post.

The entire team was tested yesterday after a member of the athletic department was positive. Nobody had any symptoms at the time, a source said.

No other player has tested positive and the game is still on as scheduled. St. John’s entire team is vaccinated and a number of players have received the booster shot. Losing Champagnie is obviously a major blow. The All-Big East preseason first team selection is the team leader in scoring, rebounding and 3-point shooting.

It is uncertain if Champagnie is symptomatic and how long he will be out. St. John’s first Big East game is Thursday against Butler at Carnesecca Arena. It was initially scheduled to face No. 16 Seton Hall on Monday, but that game was ruled a forfeit in favor of the Johnnies due to COVID-19 issues with the Pirates.

Champagnie is now in Isolation, a source said. A person who tests positive is supposed to quarantine for 10 days, based on New York State guidance. It is unclear when that 10-day stretch goes back to for Champagnie. It is determined by doctors and testing.