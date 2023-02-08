St. John’s falls to Butler after running out of time to tie it

An already disappointing season just took another turn for the worse for St. John’s on Tuesday night in a crushing 68-66 loss to Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis — after the Red Storm thought they had tied the score at the buzzer.

With eight-tenths of a second remaining and St. John’s down two, Posh Alexander, who was inbounding the ball from behind the Red Storm’s basket, threw a lob pass to Joel Soriano, who apparently made the layup to tie the score.

But after a review, it was determined Soriano’s shot came after the buzzer, sending an irate St. John’s coach Mike Anderson into a tizzy as he argued with the officials, to no avail.





Mike Anderson, wearing a dejected expression during a loss to Xavier, wasn’t any happier Tuesday night after St. John’s 68-66 loss to Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse. AP

The Red Storm (14-11, 4-10 Big East) had chances to close out the game before the controversial call. They held a 66-61 lead with 3:02 remaining, but failed to score the rest of the way as Butler scored the final seven points of the game.

Alexander finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead the Red Storm, who have lost three straight and five of their last six games. Rafael Pinzon scored 14 and Soriano chipped in 11 to go along with 12 rebounds and two steals for St. John’s.

Jayden Taylor led the Bulldogs (12-13, 4-10 Big East) with 19 points, despite going just 1 for 5 from 3-point range, while Manny Bates chipped in with 15. Taylor had 13 of his points in the second half.

St. John’s, who has just seven regular season games remaining, play host to No. 20 Providence on Saturday at 12 p.m. on Fox. Butler’s next game is against Big East leader Xavier at home.