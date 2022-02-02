The largest crowd of the season. An opponent on a quick turnaround. A fantastic game by Posh Alexander. All of that could have played in St. John’s favor Tuesday night, but none of it mattered, because the Red Storm kept shooting themselves in the foot.

Poor free-throw shooting, ill-timed turnovers and the inability to get a big defensive rebound all contributed to a dismal 86-82 loss to No. 15 Providence at jam-packed Carnesecca Arena.

Down the stretch, St. John’s couldn’t execute. The Red Storm committed three straight turnovers after taking a two-point lead on a basket by Alexander with 3:34 left. And they couldn’t get stops, as Providence created open shots with quick actions.

Free-throw shooting was one of the major differences. St. John’s was 4-for-11 from the line in the game. Providence hit 26 of its 32 attempts, including four in a row by Al Durham in the final 11.8 seconds.

Providence’s Jared Bynum loses the ball during St. John’s loss. AP

Through 20 games, St. John’s (11-9) is barely over .500. The Red Storm are 3-6 in the Big East and 3-9 against power-conference opponents. A berth in the NCAA Tournament will depend on them winning the Big East Tournament. Coach Mike Anderson’s streak of winning seasons is very much in doubt.

Posh Alexander, who scored 29 points, goes up for a layup during St. John’s loss. Robert Sabo

Alexander was not to blame. He was dynamite, notching 29 points, 12 assists and five rebounds. Aaron Wheeler followed with 16 points. Julian Champagnie scored in single digits for the fourth straight game, notching eight points on 4-for-11 shooting, after scoring at least 10 points in 47 consecutive games.

The evening started ominously, when Champagnie was hit above his right eye, opening a gash that needed stitches. It cost him a large portion of the first half, and enabled Providence to control play before the break.

Without Champagnie, St. John’s predictably struggled on offense despite playing with energy. The Red Storm shot just 35 percent from the field, went just 3-for-14 on 3-point attempts and were 1-for-5 from the free-throw line, continuing the shooting issues from the loss to Villanova on Saturday.

Still, they were only down five and had possession with a chance to get closer in the final seconds of the first half. But a turnover on an inbound pass, and a poor decision by Alexander — he fouled Jared Bynum attempting a 3-pointer with 0.8 second to go — led to an eight-point deficit at the break.

The poor close to the first half didn’t impact St. John’s after the break. Led by Alexander, the Red Storm ripped off a 15-5 run to get even at 47. The crowd exploded in cheers when Alexander set up Wheeler for an alley-oop slam, erasing what was once a 10-point deficit.

At that point, Anderson took out Alexander, and Providence pushed the lead back to six with 12:32 left after a pair of uncontested Noah Horchler 3-pointers. It didn’t stay that way. St. John’s never lost contact. Consecutive 3-pointers from Wheeler and Montez Mathis brought St. John’s within one, and it got even on an Alexander tip-in with 4:11 remaining, setting up a dramatic finish.