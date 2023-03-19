Squirrels interrupt play twice at PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship

By the time he noticed the disruption, Erik van Rooyen was lined up for his tee shot on the 17th hole at the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship — his knees slightly bent, his arms positioned for the start of his swing.
And then he saw a squirrel.
It appeared that the animal had neared his tee box, and as van Rooyen stepped back, the broadcast microphone captured him apologizing and saying, “Sorry. Squirrel.”
Though not a pivotal shot for van Rooyen, who hadn’t cracked 70 in each of his first three rounds, it wasn’t the only interruption due to a squirrel Sunday on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla.
About 45 minutes later, the PGA Tour tweeted another clip of a squirrel running across the putting green as an unidentified golfer stood a few feet behind his ball.
“And there’s more,” one of the broadcasters said. “Or he’s run very quickly from 17 to 4, but that would be quite a move. So beware of the squirrels today at Innisbrook.”
After the squirrel was out of the way, van Rooyen finished with a bogey on the 17th hole.
As the Valspar Championship enters its final stretch Sunday afternoon, Adam Schenk took a one-stroke lead with a birdie on the 12th hole, while Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood both sat one shot back.
Taylor Moore was also near the top of the leaderboard at 8-under.
Sam Burns, who’d won the last two editions of the Valspar Championship, finished the event 5-under after shooting a 4-under, 67 to cap his weekend.
If Schenk maintained his advantage, it’d mark his first PGA Tour victory in his 165th event since joining the Tour in 2018.
He’d never concluded a tournament as a runner-up, either, and the best finish for Schenk came in October 2021, when he tied for third at the Shriners Children’s Open.