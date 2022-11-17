Spurs therapist settles indecent exposure lawsuit against Joshua Primo

Former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen has settled her lawsuit against the team and guard Joshua Primo after she accused Primo of exposing himself to her on multiple occasions.

On Thursday, Cauthen’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, confirmed that his client, the NBA organization and 19-year-old Primo “have agreed to resolve” the matter, according to The Athletic. Details about the settlement were not disclosed.

Spurs CEO RC Buford said in a statement Thursday that the organization has “decided to collaborate with Dr. Cauthen and other experts in an effort to review and improve our workplace processes and procedures.”

In the lawsuit, which was filed two weeks ago in Bexar County, Texas, Cauthen accused Primo of exposing himself to her during the course of numerous therapy sessions. Cauthen sued for unspecified damages.

Buzbee also claimed that his client informed Spurs general manager Brian Wright of an incident in Jan. 2022, however the Spurs still called upon her to have sessions with Primo.

Primo’s attorney, William J. Briggs II said in a statement on Nov. 3, that the NBA player “never intentionally exposed himself [to Cauthen] or anyone else” — and described the allegations as “either a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy.”

Primo, a second-year guard and 2021 lottery pick, was waived by the Spurs on Oct. 28. Later that day, he said in statement to ESPN that he was taking time to focus on [his] mental treatment more fully.”

Briggs added in the statement that Primo “is in the process of seeking treatment to deal with the trauma inflicted on him by Dr. Cauthen’s misleading allegations, in addition to the previous trauma he suffered as a child.”

Primo has not yet signed with another team.

Primo was selected by the Spurs with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. In four games this season, the guard averaged 23 minutes and seven points per game.