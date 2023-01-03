Sports world shows support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Best of us’

Teams, players and coaches from around football flooded social media with support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The 24-year-old collapsed on the field after a first-quarter tackle during the Bills’ “Monday Night Football” game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field before being taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition, according to the NFL. The game was suspended by the league.

Bills players reacts as Damar Hamlin is taken off the field in an ambulance. AP

Hamlin’s agent Jordan Rooney later provided an update.

“His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat,” Hamlin’s agent, Rooney, tweeted later Monday evening. “They are currently running tests.”

While all this was folding, countless people sent prayers, support and well wishes to the former Pittsburgh football star.

The Bengals led 7-3 before the game was called.