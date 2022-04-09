Sports world reacts to Dwayne Haskins’ tragic death

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning at 24 years old after being struck by a dump truck in South Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Haskins was reportedly in the area training with other Steelers players and on his way to the airport when the accident occurred.

A former star at Ohio State, Washington drafted Haskins with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He played two seasons with the Commanders before joining the Steelers as a backup in 2021. News of Haskins’ death hit those around the NFL and elsewhere hard.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers both on the field an in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

The rest of the sports world shared in remembering Haskins.

Haskins played in 16 games during his two years in Washington, starting 13 of them. He did not enter any games for the Steelers last season.