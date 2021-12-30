Sports teams donate to Jeff Dickerson fund after reporter’s death

Sports teams and athletes from various leagues continue to rally around the Dickerson family following the death of longtime ESPN reporter, Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago sports market at ESPN for 20 years.

Dickerson died Tuesday of complications from colon cancer, two years after his wife, Caitlin, died from melanoma. He was 44 years old.

The couple is survived by their 11-year-old son, Parker.

The late Jeff Dickerson with his son Parker. Twitter

In the wake of Dickerson’s death, a GoFundMe campaign was started by Dickerson’s extended family to raise funds for Parker. More than $837,000 has been raised as of Thursday afternoon, with an original goal of $100,000.

Dickerson’s ESPN colleague, NFL reporter Adam Schefter, has continued to share donor updates on Twitter, including generous donations from Chicago sports teams, fellow reporters and athletes.

Tom Ricketts, the chairman of the Chicago Cubs, donated $5,000, while the Chicago Blackhawks pledged $5,000. Jed Hoyer, president of baseball operations of the Cubs, also donated $1,500.

Additionally, Colts owner Jim Irsay donated $25,000, which was matched by the owners of the Washington Football Team, Tanya and Dan Snyder. The Bears, who Dickerson covered for several years, followed suit with a $25,000 donation. Chicago quarterback Andy Dalton also donated to Parker’s fund.

On Wednesday, Bears coach Matt Nagy opened a press conference by offering his condolences to Dickerson’s family, saying, “It’s a tough day for all of us.”

Eagles’ owner Jeff Lurie donated $10,000 on Thursday to Parker’s Fund. Texans’ EVP Jack Easterby and his wife, Holly, also donated $2,000. Bears alum-turned-FOX-analyst Greg Olsen donated $5,000.

Other donations to Parker’s fund came from the Rams, Seahawks, and former NFL players, including Louis Riddick — now an ESPN analyst — and Eric Decker.

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton recently donated to a GoFundMe campaign for Jeff Dickerson’s son Parker. Getty Images

According to the GoFundMe page, funds raised in Dickerson’s name will directly support his son’s “education, health and welfare … and yes, his athletics.”

The funds will also benefit the cancer research foundation, The V Foundation, which was founded by ESPN.

“An extremely generous anonymous donor has come forward to match every $1 raised for Parker by making a matching donation to The V Foundation (up to $60,000),” the GoFundMe campaign states.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick also contributed to Parker’s GoFundMe campaign. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Other fundraisers, including sweatshirt sales, have been started in Dickerson’s name.

More recently, Dickerson was co-host of the “Dickerson and Hood” weekend show on ESPN Radio. During his wife’s bout with cancer, he took time off from ESPN to care for his family, according to the Chicago Tribune. After her death, Dickerson hosted a radio telethon to raise money for cancer research.