Saturday will mark the first day without any football games since August. Yes, it really has been that long.

With the AFC and NFC championship games taking place on Sunday, fans will have to find another way to fill their sports cravings this weekend. Thankfully, there’s a good appetizer on course before two teams punch their respective ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

College football will take place through the majority of the day on ESPN and Fox Sports, and the nighttime will include some fights and other exciting events.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s television schedule.

Sports on TV today

ESPN/ABC schedule

Time Sport Game/Event Channel 5:30 a.m. Women’s Gymnastics Arkansas vs. Florida SEC Network 8 a.m. Women’s Tennis Australian Open Final ESPN2, fuboTV 10 a.m. Wrestling North Carolina (Chapel Hill) vs. Virginia ACC Network 11 a.m. UFC Bantamweight Brawlers (Three Classic Fights) ESPN2 12 p.m. College Basketball Duke at Louisville ESPN, fuboTV 12 p.m. College Basketball LSU at TCU ESPN2, fuboTV 12 p.m. College Basketball Wichita State at Tulane ESPNU, fuboTV 2 p.m. College Basketball Oklahoma at Auburn ESPN, fuboTV 2 p.m. College Basketball West Virginia at Arkansas ESPN2, fuboTV 2 p.m. College Basketball Missouri at Iowa State ESPNU, fuboTV 2 p.m. College Basketball North Carolina State at North Carolina (Chapel Hill) ACC Network 4 p.m. College Basketball Baylor at Alabama ESPN, fuboTV 4 p.m. College Basketball Oklahoma State at Florida ESPN2, fuboTV 4 p.m. College Basketball Kansas State at Ole Miss ESPNU, fuboTV 4 p.m. Women’s Gymnastics Missouri vs. Kentucky SEC Network 4 p.m. College Basketball Pittsburgh vs. Boston College ACC Network 6 p.m. College Basketball Kentucky at Kansas ESPN, fuboTV 6 p.m. College Basketball Miss. St. at Texas Tech ESPN2, fuboTV 6 p.m. College Basketball Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M ESPNU, fuboTV 6 p.m. College Basketball Georgia at Vanderbilt SEC Network 6 p.m. College Basketball Virginia at Notre Dame ACC Network 8 p.m. College Basketball Tennessee at Texas ESPN, fuboTV 8 p.m. College Basketball Houston at UCF ESPN2, fuboTV 8 p.m. High School Basketball Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Camden (N.J.) ESPNU 8 p.m. College Basketball Wake Forest at Syracuse ACC Network 8:30 p.m. College Basketball South Carolina at Texas A&M SEC Network 8:30 p.m. NBA Nets at Warriors ABC, fuboTV 9:30 p.m. College Basketball BYU vs. Pacific ESPNU, fuboTV 10 p.m. Boxing Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez ESPN 10 p.m. College Basketball Oregon State at Oregon ESPN2, fuboTV

Fox/Fox Sports schedule

Time Sport Game/Event Channel 12 p.m. College Basketball Georgetown at Butler FS1, fuboTV 2 p.m. College Basketball Xavier at Creighton FS1, fuboTV 2:30 p.m. College Basketball Indiana at Maryland Fox, fuboTV 4:30 p.m. College Basketball St. John’s at Villanova Fox, fuboTV 4:30 p.m. College Basketball Marquette at Providence FS1, fuboTV 6:30 p.m. College Basketball UConn at DePaul FS1, fuboTV

CBS/CBS Sports schedule

Time Sport Game/Event Channel 11:30 a.m. Racing Diriyah E-Prix Formula E Championship CBS Sports Network 12:30 p.m. College Basketball Michigan at Michigan State CBS, fuboTV 2 p.m. College Basketball Long Island at Bryant University CBS Sports Network, fuboTV 2:30 p.m. College Basketball Arizona State at Arizona CBS, fuboTV 4 p.m. College Basketball Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond CBS Sports Network, fuboTV 4:30 p.m. Golf Farmers Insurance Open Final Round CBS, fuboTV 6 p.m. College Basketball Furman at Mercer CBS Sports Network, fuboTV 8 p.m. College Basketball Pepperdine at St. Mary’s College CBS Sports Network, fuboTV 10 p.m. College Basketball Utah State at Nevada CBS Sports Network, fuboTV

NBC

Time Sport Game/Event Channel 12:30 p.m. Drone Racing League Level 8 Finals NBC 1:30 p.m. IMSA Auto Racing Rolex 24 at Daytona, SportsCar Championship NBC 2:30 p.m. USATF Track & Field Millrose Games NBC 4:30 p.m. Horse Racing Pegasus World Cup NBC

NHL Network