Many will likely look like clowns at the Jaguars’ stadium on Sunday, and a title sponsor is trying to avoid the face paint.

RoofClaim.com, which had agreed to be the sponsor for the season finale against the Colts, is suing to get its name removed (and some of its money back) as fans are expected to don clown costumes at TIAA Bank Field during a fitting protest to an embarrassing season.

Further, the sponsor says it signed a four-year contract with the Jaguars for $2.51 million that came with an opt-out based on Urban Meyer’s employment, and the head coach was fired Dec. 16.

The lawsuit, filed in circuit court on Thursday in Duval County, Fla., seeks $30,000 in damages.

The 2-14 Jaguars have been more of a circus than usual, Meyer continually finding new rock bottoms during a tenure that included his hiring a strength and conditioning coach who immediately resigned because of past accusations of bullying and racist remarks; a scandalous picture with a woman who was not his wife while the rest of the team was flying home; and an NFL.com report that stated he called his assistants “losers,” and his players felt he treated them as if they were in college. The revelation that he kicked former kicker Josh Lambo was the final straw.

RoofClaim.com, which is based in Georgia but does business in Duval County, says firing Meyer should get the business out of the contract. Instead, the one “Title Sponsor Game” the two parties agreed up has arrived when the Jacksonville faithful are ready to send a message.

A sponsor is suing the Jacksonville Jaguars to get out of their deal after hearing fans may wage a clown protest to the team’s ineptitude. Getty Images (2)

“RoofClaim.com is now currently faced with the prospect of its brand being emphasized as the primary sponsor of the clown game,” the suit says.

A Jaguars spokesman, in a statement to ESPN, said the complaint “is baseless and without merit, and contradictory to the very terms RoofClaim.com negotiated in its sponsorship agreement earlier this year. We will exhaustively protect our interests in this matter at every turn.”

The team said it had yet to receive the complaint.