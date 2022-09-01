Spencer Strider strikes out 16 to set Braves record in win

The Mets made a statement Thursday, clinching a series and season series against the Dodgers, the NL’s best team.

As has typically been the case this year, the Braves followed with a statement of their own.

Rookie starter Spencer Strider set an Atlanta record with 16 strikeouts — and allowed just two hits while walking none — in eight dominant innings during a 3-0 win over the Rockies at Truist Park on Thursday night.

Strider was still touching 98 mph in the eighth inning, when two Rockies got on base — Michael Toglia doubled before Elias Diaz reached on an error by first baseman Matt Olson — and he had to bear down. A pair of sliders struck out Elehuris Montero and Sean Bouchard, Strider’s last two Ks on the night helping him take the Atlanta record from Hall of Famer John Smoltz, who struck out 15 Mets on April 10, 2005, and 15 Expos on May 24, 1992.

Warren Spahn, who struck out 18 Cubs with the Boston Braves on June 14, 1952, holds the all-time franchise record.

Spencer Strider AP

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Strider — a 23-year-old who has pitched three times against the Mets this season, twice effectively and one less so — joined Kerry Wood as the only rookies ever with at least 16 strikeouts and two or fewer baserunners allowed. Wood, the former Cub, logged 20 strikeouts in a one-hitter in 1998.

Missing bats and striking out hitters tends to eliminate luck from the game, which likely will be Strider’s plan the next time he faces the Mets. When the Mets beat Strider and tagged the righty for four runs in 2 2/3 innings on Aug. 7, he cited the “luck” of a Mets club that excels at making contact.

“[There were] a lot of weird hits,” Strider told reporters at the time. “[The Mets] seem to be having a lot of luck right now offensively. That’s great. It’s August. [We’ll] see what things are like in October.”

Things in early September are pretty good for both sides, with the Mets three games up in the NL East and Strider setting Atlanta records.