Spectators dive for safety as tree falls at Masters during violent storm

The second round of the Masters took a terrifying turn Friday when a large tree fell to the left of the 17th hole, with spectators sprinting away from the scene.

According to ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, there were no injuries.

The broadcast cut away from Sergio Garcia, zoomed out and captured the tree veering toward the ground — zooming in momentarily afterward as others raced back toward the scene once the tree hit the ground.





A tree is down at The Masters AP

“Oh good gracious watch out,” one broadcaster said. “My god, I hope everybody’s OK.”

Play has been suspended due to the weather.