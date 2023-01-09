Special teams can’t cash in

Hero, zeros and full blitz from the Giants’ loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Hero

Jake Elliott converted five field goals (22, 32, 39, 52 and 54 yards) to rescue an Eagles offense that stalled during Jalen Hurts’ return to the lineup after two games missed.

Zero

The Giants special teams tried a fake field goal and an onside kick. Neither worked and the Giants would’ve liked those three points when it was 19-9 late in the fourth quarter.

Unsung hero

Giants killer Boston Scott scored the Eagles’ only touchdown on an 8-yard run. Ten of his 17 career touchdowns are in this rivalry.

Key stat

9 Straight losses for the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field, though this one was less shocking and horrific than most in that span.