South Carolina’s Shane Beamer gets mayo bath after win against UNC in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Shane Beamer might be in his first year as South Carolina’s head coach, but he made a veteran move following the end of the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Rather than take the hat off, he left it on as he sat in the tunnel and prepared to have 4 1/2 gallons of watered-down mayonnaise dumped on his head.

But after his team beat North Carolina 38-21 to finish the season 7-6, Beamer accepted that he had to be doused. And doused he was as for the first time in the history since the bowl was sponsored by Duke’s Mayonnaise, a head coach had a container of mayo spilled on him.

Following the bath, draped in a yellow and white towel to help clean off some of the mayonnaise, Beamer told ESPN that the clothes were likely done, and that while they might go into a Hall of Fame in Columbia, he doesn’t think he’ll be wearing them again.

“It is everything I dreamed of,” Beamer said. “I got cut, it hit me too because the cooler got me in the back of the head, then the mayo. But it was awesome. It’s a little heavy for sure, I’m weighted down here in the back, I feel like, but mayonnaise has never felt so good, I can promise you.”

After the game, Beamer was resigned to his fate, knowing what was coming.

“It means we won, but that’s about the only good thing about it to be honest with you,” Beamer said on the ESPN broadcast. “I got the Gatorade, they got my son with the Gatorade and now I gotta go do the mayo bath, so it kind of like warmed me up for the mayo bath I guess.”

Last year, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst was splashed with regular Gatorade after winning the inaugural Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest. After hearing about the disappointment of a coach not being bathed in mayonnaise, Duke’s Mayo Bowl executive director Danny Morrison said that the winning team had to dump the coach in mayo and $10,000 had to be donated to the charity of the winning team’s choice.

Viewers of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl had to dial into the ESPN app instead of just watching it live on ESPN, as apparently there were still plenty of people who did not want to see a coach bathed in mayonnaise.