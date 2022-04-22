Source claims man’s injuries aren’t from Mike Tyson’s fist

Mike Tyson can obviously throw a mighty punch, but it wasn’t heavy enough to bloody up Melvin Townsend III according to a source.

“If Mike was really punching him, he would’ve been laid out! Those cuts weren’t from Mike Tyson’s fist. [Townsend] was so wasted out of his mind, he hit his head on the [airplane] tray table,” claimed a source close to Tyson who wasn’t on the flight.

A video captured Tyson punching Townsend in the head several times after the passenger harassed the former heavyweight boxing champ on a Jetblue fight from San Francisco to Miami on Wednesday.

“Mike is not a monster…. This little a–hole taunted him, provoked him and before he did that, Mike was so nice with him. He politely asked him to let him be, and he kept taunting Mike over and over,” the source said.

Tyson “got fed up naturally” after Townsend threw a water bottle at him, the source said.

Tyson has moved on from the flight scuffle. On Friday, he was spotted leaving the Eden Rock Hotel in white shorts, white sneakers, a black T-shirt and holding a silver Dior backpack. Bystanders seemed to be cheering on “Iron Mike,” who, at the moment, is not facing charges for his airplane brawl.

It is not yet known if Mike Tyson will be facing any charges.

Tyson was in town for the Benzinga Cannabis Conference. He was one of the keynote speakers, representing Tyson 2.0, his “full-spectrum” cannabis line.

“Mike was with Rick Flair and Rick Ross… everyone’s loving him up. No one said a bad thing. Fans were asking for selfies,” the Tyson insider said. “He’s going to be in Michigan [Saturday] for his cannabis company… [Mike’s] moved on, and he’s not going to let some dumb character dim his light,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, Townsend has hired “counsel due to his physical injuries, the overwhelming nature of this event and the associated media inquiries,” according to TMZ.

Mitchell Townsend retained a lawyer in the wake of Mike Tyson’s airplane punches.

Townsend’s attorney did not return an inquiry to The Post, and a rep for Tyson did not comment. Tyson is now in Miami Beach.