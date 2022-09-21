Sophie Scott had ‘best weekend’ for Mac Jones’ Patriots win

Sophie Scott capped off her whirlwind weekend in Pittsburgh with a Patriots win.

On Tuesday, the girlfriend of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reflected on the quick trip to Pennsylvania, where New England topped the Steelers, 17-14, to record their first win of the season.

“Best weekend,” Sophie commented on an Instagram video posted by Jen Belichick, the wife of Patriots outside linebackers coach Stephen Belichick, and daughter-in-law of coach Bill Belichick.

In the clip entitled, “24 Hours in Pitt,” Scott and the group are seen arriving in the city, where they dined out and took in Sunday’s game at Acrisure Stadium. While on the field, Scott shared a sweet embrace with Jones, who threw for 252 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the Week 2 outing.

Jones, the 15th overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, is working with a new scheme this season following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, who previously served as the team’s defensive and special teams coordinators, respectively, took the reins for 2022 — with alarm bells sounding sporadically throughout the offseason.

Jones said Sunday he was pleased with how the Patriots performed against the Steelers.

“I think, obviously, we wanted to improve a lot of things. And we had a chance to do that throughout the week, really. That’s where it all started. And just a great team win,” the 24-year-old quarterback said.

“Offensive line played amazing. Didn’t even really get hit. So, hats off to them. Run game, pass game, they made it work. So that was something I was really proud of. And we just got to keep doing that.”

The Patriots will host the Ravens on Sunday before traveling to Green Bay the following week.