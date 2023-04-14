Sophia Culpo posts about ‘intuition’ as Braxton Berrios rumors fly

Sophia Culpo highlighted the importance of one’s intuition Thursday in a new Instagram post.

In a post originally shared by the We The Urban account, the 26-year-old model added the empowering message as the final slide of an Instagram carousel amid recent life changes.

“Your intuition is the gift of divine protection, trust it more,” the message read.





Sophia Culpo posted an empowering message about intuition on Instagram. Sophia Culpo/Instagram

Culpo has been embracing a new chapter in California following her breakup with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

The influencer, who is the younger sister of former Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo, alluded to the split last month in social media posts, which included hashtags such as “single life” and “so single.”

Culpo and Berrios, 27, had dated for more than a year.





Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios’ breakup was reported in March 2023. Sophia Culpo/Instagram





Sophia Culpo is the younger sister of former Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo. Sophia Culpo/Instagram

Berrios spent the past four seasons with the New York Jets, earning First-Team All-Pro honors for 2021.

He was released by the Jets in March — one year after signing a two-year, $12 million extension.

Berrios then signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins, whom he supported as a kid.





Braxton Berrios signed with the Miami Dolphins following his New York Jets release in March 2023. Bill Kostroun for NY Post

“Some things are just meant to be,” Berrios wrote last month on Instagram, where he posted two childhood photos clad in Miami gear.

With Berrios welcoming a fresh start in Miami, rumor has it he has moved on romantically, too.

Internet sleuths have speculated that Berrios could be dating TikTok star Alix Earle.

Earle, who recently teamed up with Victoria’s Secret, previously dated former Yankees utility man Tyler Wade, according to Outkick.