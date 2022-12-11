Sophia Culpo on Jets boyfriend Braxton Berrios: ‘Sexier’ Cookie Monster

Braxton Berrios is going from “The Mighty Ducks” to “Sesame Street.”

One week after arriving at Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium in an Adam Banks Hawks jersey, the Jets wide receiver sported a fuzzy blue sweater and black pants Sunday as he entered Highmark Stadium in Buffalo for an AFC East showdown against the Bills — an ensemble that did not go unnoticed by Berrios’ model gal pal, Sophia Culpo.

“I’ve been calling him Cookie Monster all day,” Culpo remarked of the iconic “Sesame Street” character in an Instagram Story, adding, “a sexier version @braxtonberrios 😂.”

Although Berrios, 27, and his Jets teammates coordinated their Disney-inspired looks last week, it appears the group all rocked different styles Sunday.

The Jets played the Bills on Sunday following a 27-22 loss to the Vikings last week, in what was quarterback Mike White’s second start this season. White replaced second-year quarterback Zach Wilson in late November and turned in a nearly flawless performance against the Bears in Week 12.

The Bills led 17-7 entering the fourth quarter.

As for Culpo, the younger sister of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum Olivia Culpo, she has continued to support Berrios in his fourth season with the Jets, who signed him to a two-year, $12 million extension in March.

“Rain or shine, I missed Sundays like this,” the “Culpo Sisters” star, 26, gushed on Instagram in September.

Culpo and Berrios have been dating for more than a year and have been linked since early 2021.