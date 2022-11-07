Sophia Culpo kicks off ‘Culpo Sisters’ premiere week with Jets win

Sophia Culpo kicked off what’s bound to be a big week with a massive Jets win.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Culpo celebrated the Jets’ 20-17 upset win over the Bills at MetLife Stadium, where some of boyfriend Braxton Berrios’ teammates commemorated the victory with snowless snow angels on the field.

“Snowangels [sic] may be my favorite celebratory move,” the model-turned-reality star, 25, remarked as Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner led the snow-angel charge on the green turf.

Sophia Culpo, the girlfriend of wide receiver Braxton Berrios, poses in Jets gear in a September 2022 Instagram post. Instagram/Sophia Culpo

During the Jets’ win over the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, Sophia Culpo remarked about the players making snow angels on the field at MetLife Stadium. Instagram/Sophia Culpo

Moments after the win, Berrios — who signed a two-year, $12 million deal to remain with the Jets in the offseason — called out the odds stacked against the team heading into Sunday’s AFC East matchup.

“We’re like 11 1/2-point underdogs at home — Jets win!” the 27-year-old wide receiver exclaimed.

With Sunday’s victory over the Bills, the Jets improved to 6-3 and will visit the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 20, following the bye.

Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios (10) runs with the ball against the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios waves to fans at MetLife Stadium after defeating the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.



Though it remains to be seen if Berrios will indulge in some R&R during the Jets’ off time, Culpo — who has been linked to the wideout since early 2021 — is gearing up for the premiere of her new TLC series, “The Culpo Sisters,” with siblings Aurora and Olivia, the longtime girlfriend of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

In a post shared Monday on Instagram, Culpo said she was feeling “all sorts of emotions” ahead of the show’s launch.

(L-R) Aurora Culpo, Sophia Culpo, and Olivia Culpo, here in September 2022, will be featured in the new TLC show, “The Culpo Sisters.” GC Images

“I’m excited, anxious, nervous, happy, grateful— you name it,” she said. “At the end of the day we’re so lucky to have these memories forever. Although there are definitely some I could do without lol. Think of it as home videos.. just on a much fancier camera than what our dad used growing up.”

“The Culpo Sisters” debuts Monday at 9 p.m. on TLC.