Sophia Culpo is loving Braxton Berrios’ huge Jets game

Braxton Berrios kicked off 2022 in a major way Sunday, scoring not one, but two Jets touchdowns.

The wide receiver logged his first touchdown against the Buccaneers on the Jets’ opening drive before adding six more points in the second quarter. Berrios’ biggest supporter, girlfriend Sophia Culpo, took to Instagram during the game to celebrate his big day.

Sophia Culpo celebrates boyfriend Braxton Berrios' two Jets touchdowns on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021.

“@braxtonberrios so proud of you,” Culpo wrote alongside a photo of Berrios running into the endzone, also quoting DJ Khaled, “Anotha one.”

In a separate post, Culpo dubbed Berrios “twinkle toes,” as the Jets held a 17-10 lead over the Bucs at halftime.

Sophia Culpo added in a separate Instagram Story how "proud" she is of Braxton Berrios on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Berrios, who is in his fourth NFL season and third with the Jets, was recently named the AFC special teams player of the week after he took it to the house for a 102-yard kickoff return in the Jets’ Week 15 win over the Jaguars. After the game, Berrios later met with members of the media in a Rudolph onesie.

“It felt great to finally finish one this season, obviously,” Berrios, 26, said at the time. “The other 10 guys did an incredible job. We had the kicker to beat, and once we beat him, we were out of the gate.”

Braxton Berrios and girlfriend Sophia Culpo

Berrios, who is slated to become a free agent, previously expressed to The Post’s Steve Serby his desire to remain in New York.

“I would love to. I think this organization and this team is absolutely heading in the right direction. Obviously with this new staff and the overhaul they did, I love the direction this team’s going in and this organization as a whole. I love playing at MetLife, and I love New York, and there’s nothing like Jets fans,” Berrios said.

Jets receiver Braxton Berrios (#10) celebrates on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2022, after scoring a touchdown.

Culpo, 25, has been one of the biggest Jets fans at MetLife this season, showing her support for most of the home games.

She and Berrios made their relationship public last February.