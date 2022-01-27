Sophia Culpo had chance encounter with Braxton Berrios before they started dating

Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios may have made their relationship Instagram official last year, but the NFL couple crossed paths long before they became an item.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Culpo — the younger sister of former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo — was asked about how she met the Jets receiver, who is an impending free agent. The 25-year-old model then revealed that before the pair met, they had “a lot of random run-ins,” even at her other sister, Aurora Culpo’s, bachelorette party.

Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios have been dating for some time, but they crossed paths before they ever became an item Instagram

Culpo revealed in a recent Instagram Story that she and Berrios were in the same place in 2018, while she was celebrating her sister’s bachelorette party Instagram

“Random photo from 2018 at Aurora’s bachelorette,” Culpo posted to her Instagram Story, which featured Berrios, 26, in the background.

Fast forward to 2021, and Culpo’s romance with Berrios is going full-steam ahead. She was a regular at MetLife Stadium this past season, where she watched the fourth-year receiver have his most explosive year yet.

Culpo also said in a separate Instagram Story that her knowledge about football has improved Instagram

Berrios, an impending free agent, had a breakout season with the Jets in 2021 Robert Sabo/NY Post

Culpo revealed in a separate slide that she didn’t know much about football prior to dating Berrios.

“I wasn’t not a fan… but I knew absolutely nothing,” Culpo explained on her Instagram Story. “I’ve come a longggg way. I’m pretty confident in my football knowledge now.”

Berrios and Culpo enjoyed an offseason getaway in Mexico earlier this month Instagram

Recently, Culpo and Berrios ventured to Mexico, where they enjoyed an offseason getaway with loved ones, including Olivia and her boyfriend, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. There, they celebrated Berrios being named to the First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

With free agency around the corner, it remains to be seen if Berrios will be seeing green from, well, Gang Green.