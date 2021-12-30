Sophia Culpo celebrates boyfriend Braxton Berrios’ NFL honor

The wins keep piling up this week for Jets receiver Braxton Berrios.

In Sunday’s win over the Jaguars at MetLife Stadium, Berrios took it to the house for a 102-yard kickoff return touchdown. Days later, the 26-year-old receiver was named the AFC special teams player of the week, an honor that didn’t go unnoticed by his biggest cheerleader, girlfriend Sophia Culpo.

Sophia Culpo took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, to celebrate boyfriend Braxton Berrios’ new NFL honor. Instagram

“Proud of you @braxtonberrios,” Culpo posted Wednesday on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of Christine Baranski’s Martha May Whovier from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” as she swoons “The muscles.”

During Sunday’s game, Culpo — who made her relationship with Berrios public back in February — lost it over her boyfriend’s monster play and gushed about the touchdown on social media. Later in the day, Berrios spoke to reporters about his special moment while dressed in a Christmas onesie.

Sophia Culpo and boyfriend Braxton Berrios Instagram

“It’s a full Rudolph,” Berrios said over Zoom on Sunday, later adding, “If the game went the other way, it was never gonna be shown the light.”

Berrios, who is in his fourth NFL season, is slated to be an unrestricted free agent. In a recent interview with The Post’s Steve Serby, Berrios spoke about his desire to remain in New York.

“I would love to. I think this organization and this team is absolutely heading in the right direction. Obviously with this new staff and the overhaul they did, I love the direction this team’s going in and this organization as a whole. I love playing at MetLife, and I love New York, and there’s nothing like Jets fans,” he said earlier this month.

Culpo, 25, who is the younger sister of former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, has become a MetLife staple on game days. In fact, she’s mastered — and even taught — the iconic “J-E-T-S” chants.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios (No. 10) runs the ball in the second quarter of the Jets-Jaguars game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Jets will play host to the Buccaneers for their home season finale on Sunday.