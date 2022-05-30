Son of Roger Clemens called up to majors by Detroit Tigers

The Yankees might get a close look at another generation of Clemens’ family baseball talent this week.

Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, was called up to the majors by the Detroit Tigers on Monday. The younger Clemens is a 26-year-old left-handed hitter, who plays infield and outfield.

A 2018 third-round pick out of Texas, his father’s alma mater, Kody was hitting .283 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs at Triple-A this season. He reportedly got off a bus that was taking his Toledo Mud Hens teammates to Columbus when he got the promotion.

Kody Clemens, the son of Roger Clemens, was promoted to the majors in May 2022 by the Detroit Tigers Getty Images

Kody Clemens reportedly got off a bus that was taking his Toledo Mud Hens teammates to Columbus when he got the MLB promotion Getty Images

Roger Clemens pitches for the Yankees circa 2001 Getty Images

The Tigers visit Yankee Stadium for a three-game series beginning Friday. Kody’s father spent six seasons with the Yankees and went 83-42 with a 4.01 ERA, winning two World Series titles and one of his Cy Youngs.

Kody’s older brother Koby also played professional baseball but never reached the majors. He is a coach in the Houston Astros organization, where his father finished his MLB career.

Koby was behind the plate to catch his dad’s final career pitching performance when they were teammates in the independent Atlantic League with the Sugar Land Skeeters.