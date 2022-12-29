Soccer stars pay tribute to Pelé after his death at 82

Tributes were pouring in Thursday after soccer legend Pelé, who won three World Cups with Brazil, died at 82 following a bout with cancer.

Pelé, whose real name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was one of the most popular athletes in the world and sparked the growth of interest and participation in soccer in the United States by playing for the New York Cosmos in the North American Soccer League late in his career.

“Before Pelé, ’10’ was just a number. I read that phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But that sentence, beautiful, is incomplete,” 30-year-old Brazilian soccer star Neymar wrote in Portuguese on Instagram, per a translation. “I would say that before Pelé, football was just a sport. Pele changed everything. He turned football into art, into entertainment.

He gave a voice to the poor, to black people and especially: Gave visibility to Brazil. Football and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will remain. Pele is ETERNAL!!”

Brazil’s Neymar (r.) and Marquinhos (l.) hold a banner in support of Pelé at the World Cup on Dec. 5, 2022. Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo penned a heartfelt post on his Instagram.

“My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento,” Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese. “A mere ‘goodbye’ to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that currently embraces the entire world of football. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference from yesterday, today, forever. The affection he always showed for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even from a distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will last forever in each of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele.”

More of soccer’s current top stars took to social media to honor Pelé.

Lionel Messi (second from left) smiles next to Pelé (c.) after winning FIFA’s Ballon d’Or award on Jan. 9, 2012. AFP via Getty Images

“Rest in peace, @pele,” recent World Cup winner Lionel Messi wrote on Instagram.

“The king of football has left us bit his legacy will never be forgotten,” French soccer star Kylian Mbappe wrote on Instagram. “RIP KING.”

Former Brazil star Ronaldo, whose full name is Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, dubbed Pelé “unequaled.”

Brazil’s Pelé with the ball during the 1970 World Cup final against Italy. Mirrorpix via Getty Images

“Single. Great. Technician. Creative. Perfect. Unequaled. Where Pelé arrived, he stayed. Never having left the top, he leaves us today. The king of football – one. The greatest of all time,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. “The world of mourning. The sadness of parting mixed with the immense pride of written history. What a privilege to come after you, my friend. Your talent is a school every player should go through. His legacy transcends generations. And that’s how he will live on. Today and always, we will celebrate you. Thank you, Pele. Rest in peace.”