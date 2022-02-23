Soccer pro Dusan Vlahovic dating model nicknamed ‘Italian Megan Fox’

Carolina Stamare has been linked to soccer player Dusan Vlahovic. Instagram

A new romance appears to be blossoming for newly signed Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic, who signed an $80 million transfer from Fiorentina last month, has been linked to beauty queen Carolina Stramare, nicknamed the “Italian Megan Fox” by the country’s media, the Sun reported Tuesday.

Stramare, a model and Miss Italy 2019, has captured “the ex-Fiorentina forward’s heart,” according to the outlet.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus FC on Feb. 22, 2022 DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Stramare was previously named Miss Italy 2019. Instagram

Stramare also hosts Helbiz Live, according to her Instagram page. Instagram

On her Instagram page, where she boasts over 376,000 followers, Stramare frequently posts photos of her stylish looks, whether out and about or in the field for work. The host of Helbiz Live — an Italian sports streaming service — showed off her soccer skills in a video from October.

“Why should heels be a problem?” Stramare quipped in the caption.

While Stramare is gearing up for Milan Fashion Week, according to her latest Instagram post, Vlahovic is making major moves elsewhere with his new club. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old Serbian scored 32 seconds into his Champions League debut for Juventus.

Prior to joining Juventus, Vlahovic had been linked to Arsenal.