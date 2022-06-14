Soccer player Ana Maria Markovic draws line at ‘sexiest’ label

Although soccer pro Ana Maria Markovic is grateful for the positive press she’s received, there’s one adjective she isn’t exactly fond of.

Markovic, who has been called the “world’s most beautiful footballer,” expressed in a recent interview with the German publication 20min that she wasn’t pleased with a “sexiest” descriptor in an unnamed piece.

“I liked the articles that called me the most beautiful footballer or one of the most beautiful because it makes me happy to hear that I am beautiful,” Markovic said, according to UK’s Daily Star.

Ana Maria Markovic recently expressed in an interview why she isn’t fond of the “sexiest” label. Instagram/Ana Maria Markovic

In an interview with German publication 20min, Ana Maria Markovic said she “didn’t like” being described as “the sexiest footballer” in a story.

“But then newspaper articles appeared in which I was described as the sexiest footballer. I didn’t like that. Also because of my family. I think you have to be careful what you write about people. Especially if you have ones that do not know. But overall it wasn’t that bad.”

The 22-year-old athlete currently plays for Grasshopper Club Zurich Frauen, which is part of the Swiss Women’s Super League, and frequently posts photos of herself in action on Instagram, as well as snaps featuring her travels and off-the-field ensembles.

Markovic added that in response to the story, in which she was reportedly dubbed a “blonde bombshell,” she received an influx of messages that didn’t sit well with her.

Ana Maria Markovic, who boasts more than 575,000 Instagram followers, said she received an influx of unwanted messages as a result of the story. Instagram/Ana Maria Markovic

In addition to sharing snaps from the field, Ana Maria Markovic also posts photos on Instagram that feature her travels and day-to-day looks. Instagram/Ana Maria Markovic

“After that, a lot of people wrote to me pretending to be managers, and I know exactly what they want from me,” Markovic explained, adding, “They’ve never seen me play football and only look at the outside. I find that a great pity. I think such people should find out more beforehand and see what I can do in terms of football.”

Beyond Grasshopper Club Zurich, Markovic also plays for the Croatian national team. She has been playing soccer since the age of 14, per the Daily Star.