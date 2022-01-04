Snoop Dogg ditched Patriots party after Giants upset

Snoop Dogg was personally affected by the Giants’ infamous upset of the Patriots in the 2007 Super Bowl.

After the Giants beat Tom Brady and the Patriots 17-14, Snoop bailed on a performance at a post-game party New England apparently planned before the shocking loss.

On the”Manningcast” — ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” simulcast with Peyton and Eli Manning — Snoop recalled faking sick to get out of the event Patriots owner Robert Kraft hired him to perform at in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb 3, 2008.

“True story: I was supposed to perform for the Patriots that night but when they lost I ended up M.I.A. I went missing in action,” Snoop said, laughing.

Giants great Eli Manning, who played quarterback against Brady in Super Bowl 42, told Snoop he should’ve, instead attended New York’s victory celebration.

“You should have come to my party, Snoop. That could have been the beginning of our band right there.”

Snoop smiled and said, “I know, Eli. I was contracted by Mr. Kraft. And when they didn’t win, I couldn’t show up. I said, ‘I don’t wanna perform for them, man’. What do I look like standing on stage when they just lost the first game of their season? I’m in the bedroom. I’m sick.”

Manning recalled the Giants “didn’t even have a band booked” after winning Super Bowl 42.

“No one thought we were gonna win. So we had nothing. We didn’t even have space rented out. We had a plane going back that night just to get out of town I think,” he said.

Snoop, who asked to be adopted into the Manning family, later surprised Eli with a Death Row Records chain for his 41st birthday on Jan. 3.

The rapper also commended Manning for a job well done during Super Bowl 42, and gave a shout to Michael Strahan and the Giants defense, who “played y’all butts off” that night.

Eli agreed, remembering that his team “balled out on defense, no doubt.”

Snoop is set to perform the Pepsi Halftime Show at Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on Feb. 13.