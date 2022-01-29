Snoop Dogg at Super Bowl halftime show becoming even worse look

Keepin’ it real. Let’s do it together.

Last Saturday, during CBS’s telecast of the Titans-Bengals playoff game, a commercial for Corona beer aired, starring Snoop Dogg, who, despite countless arrests for guns and drugs, has become a must-have to endorse products.

So what if he luridly degrades women as one of his stocks in trade if he can sell beer?

The night before that ad ran, NYPD officer Jason Rivera, 22, was shot dead with an assault rifle while responding to a domestic violence call in East Harlem. His partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, died from his wounds four days later.

And as I watched that Corona ad, I got to thinking about Snoop Dogg’s violently anti-police, pro-crime vile and vulgar “artistry,” mindful that Roger Goodell appointed and anointed Snoop Dogg the headliner at this year’s Super Bowl halftime.

Perhaps Goodell, also in the interest of keeping it real, would like to rap along with a “song” by Snoop and J5 Slap entitled, “Police.” Ready, Roger? It reads thusly:

“All you n—as out there,

Take your guns that you using to shoot each other

And start shooting these b—h-ass

mother-f–king police.

That’ll impress a mother-f–king n—a like me.”

Snoop Dogg Getty Images

But Snoop’s Super Bowl selection doesn’t just meet with the approval of the NFL and “It’s All About Our Fans” Goodell. The halftime show and Snoop’s appearance is sponsored with the full, proud commercial and financial support of Pepsi, which seems eager to become the soft drink of hardcore.

Back to that charming, ahem, song. Ready Team Pepsi? It’s Karaoke Night! Here we go:

“Dipping through the city with a Glock in a Range Rove

If you sleeping probably not with the same hoe

Rock the same clothes rich n—as do

And rock by the same code till I’m a rich n—a too

I be in the club with the stick in my shoe

You call the f–king police like a bitch n—a do.”

Five NYPD officers have been shot in the first 20 days of this year. And the fellow chosen by the NFL and approved by Goodell to star in this year’s halftime produces, records, sells and profits from “artistry” advocating streets filled with the blood of cops and threats against those who would help solve the shootings of cops and civilians.

More? We’ll give this part to NBC’s NFL pregame panelist, Jac Collinsworth. Sunday, after NBC presented a Super Bowl halftime promo narrated by Snoop Dogg, he said, “That was our friend, Snoop.”

Roger Goodell AP

Is that right? He’s our friend? Come on up to the mic, Jac. Now, in the name of keepin’ it real, pick it up with this, the refrain from “our friend’s” charming ditty (with Master P), “Snitches”:

“Snitches snitches snitches

N—as be running they mouth just like b–ches …

Snitches snitches snitches

I got a slug for ya’ll mother-f–king snitches.”

Hey, Corona beer marketing department, your turn. Ready? Snoop Dogg has a video in which he sings a cover version of NWA’s “F–k the police” while holding his crotch in a courtroom. It’s an easy one. Just repeat after Snoop:

“F–k the po-lice! F–k the po-lice!”

I invite — dare, challenge — everyone — Goodell, the NFLPA, NFL team owners, the executive board at Pepsi and Corona, NBC Sports, young Collinsworth — to demonstrate the courage of their convictions to join with Snoop Dogg in any of his dozens of similarly depraved enterprises presented as entertainment.

And now, just for added kicks, look up the lurid lyrics of two other Goodell-certified entertainers who will perform at this Super Bowl halftime, Eminem (“Just Don’t Give A F–k”) and crotch-grabbing Kendrick (“B–ch, Don’t Kill My Vibe”) Lamar.

This is what Roger Goodell thinks NFL audiences, of all ages, are worth on a Super Bowl Sunday. These acts are far beneath him as he has already admitted that he can’t repeat what Snoop Dogg raps. But he feels as if Snoop Dogg is perfect for you and yours — and professional football.

And it’s not as if previous Super Bowl halftime shows under Goodell’s classy, dignified guidance haven’t caused those who know right from wrong to ask why they’ve been dismissed as unworthy, disinvited as out of step with marching that points all of us backwards.

Why, under Goodell, have halftime shows been diving lower and lower? And why has he allowed such uncivil performers to be attached to a championship ball game?

Meanwhile, the classic “To Kill a Mockingbird,” has been removed from a Washington State school’s required reading list because it contains racial slurs.

And Goodell, the shameless $63 million per pandering phony, slaps “Stop Hate” and “End Racism” along the backs of end zones and players’ helmets, then invites Snoop Dogg to be the star of the Super Bowl.

Maybe Snoop will be granted a police escort to the stadium. For his safety, of course.

Officer Rivera was 22. Officer Mora was 27. Just keepin’ it real.

Burke earned meteoric ascent

First and foremost, Brendan Burke — in his sixth year as the Islanders’ TV play-by-play man and now TNT’s national TV NHL voice, as is Kenny Albert — deserves all the good that suddenly rushed his way.

He calls a very clean, candid game, knows the rules, the players’ bios and slides in the parenthetical in a quick, no gimmicks professional manner. Again, clean, very clean.

As a matter of full, but irrelevant, disclosure, Burke is the son of Post Sports colleague Don Burke.

Brendan Burke Getty Images

I suspect Burke treats intelligent hockey fans the way they prefer to be treated.

Yet his major league career came on the tail of a comet. Consider that, in 2017, he began the season as the radio voice of the Canucks’ AHL Utica Comets and ended it calling a Stanley Cup game on NBC. It’s hard to fly from Utica in less time.

And he has never gone back, though he has certainly looked back — starting with his five years calling Peoria Rivermen games, the Blues’ AHL affiliate.

Does Burke, 37, ever say, “Wow, that’s wild, that’s amazing?”

“To be honest,” he said Friday, “I do it every day!”

Wow! Fox found A-Rod

Still find it incredible that even in zero-degree, snow-flurried weather, ski cap pulled down over his head, Fox, during the 49ers-Packers game, was able to locate Fox’s and ESPN’s Alex Rodriguez in the stands.

What a catch! What a coincidence! But don’t you know? Everyone loves A-Rod!