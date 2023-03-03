Snag up to $1,000 for Suns vs. Bulls, Any Game

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets on BetMGM Sportsbook with bonus code NPBONUS. The new customer offer from BetMGM allows users to place their first wager up to $1,000, and if the bet loses, they would still get back that same amount in bet credits, aka bonus bets.

Follow the link below to learn more about BetMGM’s offer before the Chicago Bulls host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. This offer is good for sport on BetMGM if you don’t feel like betting the NBA.

BetMGM Bonus Code

The BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS lets new users score up to $1,000 in bonus bets. If you make a $180 bet that loses – you would still get back $180 in bet credits with the bonus code. This works for any amount up to $1,000.

The BetMGM bonus code is a great way for inexperienced bettors to start betting without the stress of potentially losing money.

Suns vs. Bulls pick

The second game of Kevin Durant’s Phoenix career is tonight in the Windy City when the Chicago Bulls host the Suns.

Phoenix is favored by six points on BetMGM Sportsbook and I think the Suns are the move in this game. Durant adds a whole different element to the Suns’ offense and the Bulls won’t be able to keep up.

Efficiency was the name of the game for Durant in his first game with Phoenix. The Slim Reaper scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting in just 27 minutes of action in the Suns’ 105-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Oh yeah, Durant often won’t even be the leading scorer for Phoenix on any given night. Devin Booker is averaging 26.8 points per game this season and just dropped 37 on Charlotte. It’s no wonder the Suns are second in BetMGM’s NBA championship odds at +550 with those two leading the charge.

Will the 29-34 Bulls be able to slow down Phoenix in Chicago? Probably not, so take the Suns to cover on BetMGM and apply bonus code NPBONUS.

The Pick: Suns -6



What is the BetMGM bonus code?



BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets if you don’t win your first bet. Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Click the button above and go to BetMGM Sportsbook. Register your details and read the T&C’s. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS. Make your first deposit up to $1,000. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance. If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.

Refer a friend with BetMGM



New and existing players. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply..

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of bet credits is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.

For Ohio: 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.