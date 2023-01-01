Snag this great offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

Commercial content. 21+.



Monday bowl preview

The national championship game has been decided, but there are a handful of bowl games to play on Monday.

The first game is the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa Bay featuring the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Illinois Fighting Illini. Both these teams went 8-4 in the regular season and Illinois is a two-point favorite. MSU will go with interim newly-hired head coach Zach Arnett, who takes over after the passing of Mike Leach.

Up next it’s the Cotton Bowl. The No. 10 USC Trojans play the No. 16 Tulane Green Wave in this game after it won the American Athletic Conference. Even though USC has Heisman winner Caleb Williams, most sportsbooks favor them by just 1.5 points over Tulane.

At the same time as the Cotton Bowl is the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando which is between the No. 17 LSU Tigers and the Purdue Boilermakers. Both teams lost their respective championship games to end the regular season and most books favor LSU by 10.5 points.

The day wraps up with the Rose Bowl between No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State. Utah comes in after winning the Pac-12 championship and Penn State enters after a 10-2 regular season. The Utes are favored by most sportsbooks by 2.5 points.

