Snag this excellent offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

Commercial content. 21+.



Ohio sports betting has officially begun and new customers can claim a magnificent offer from Caesars that lets new users have $1500 in bet credits on launch day. We’ll also take a closer look at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Follow the link below to find out more information about the offer from Caesars:



Get up to $1,500 in Bet Credits 21+. New customers only. Ohio only. Full Tu0026amp;Cs apply. OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

The Caesars promo code lets new customers in Ohio a chance to get a $1500 in bet credits just by signing up!

Just enter in the promo code NYPBONUS1BET on Caesars Sportsbook so you can join the fun of sports betting in the new year.

Cleveland Cavaliers at a glance

The new year is here and the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Cleveland has the star power to compete at the highest level with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Mitchell has been an excellent trade addition as he leads the team in scoring most nights and has appears to raise the team’s ceiling.

Mobley continues his growth as a big man and looks like he’ll be a star in the NBA for years to come and Garland is putting together another good season.

It’s not just a three-man show either. The Cavaliers boast a strong group of role players, including Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, Kevin Love, and Dean Wade.

Cleveland will be playing in some big games down the stretch as this season plays out, so make sure to get in on the action with Caesars Sportsbook.

What is the Caesars promo code?



Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NYPBONUS1BET Caesars Sportsbook Promo $1,500 in Bet Credits Caesars Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21+. Offer available in Ohio only. Full T&C apply. OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Refer a friend, get a bonus



21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to all sorts of bets.

Profit Boosts can be used on straight bets (money line, spread, total) and parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that are exclusively for straight bets only, parlays only, or even parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Make sure to look for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER