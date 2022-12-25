Snag $2,500 No Sweat bet on Broncos-Rams

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can claim the FanDuel promo code to get their hands on a $2,500 No Sweat First Bet. Follow the link below for more information about the new customer offer before the Broncos play the Rams this Christmas.

FanDuel Promo Code

<br />

The FanDuel promo code lets new customers make a no-sweat first bet up to $2,500 when signing up for FanDuel Sportsbook. Place your first sports bet up to $2,500, and if it loses, you’ll still get your initial wager back in the form of free bets.

All you have to do is follow the link to use the FanDuel promo code when you sign up and add to the fun of the holidays by getting in on the action this NFL Sunday.

Broncos vs. Rams pick

The second game of the NFL Christmas Day slate features two teams that have not lived up to lofty preseason expectations this season.

The 4-10 Los Angeles Rams host the equally disappointing 4-10 Denver Broncos. This game features quite literally the two worst offenses in the NFL, and it’s reflected in FanDuel’s total of 36.5 points.

Denver is scoring 15.6 points per game, which is the lowest in the NFL, and Los Angeles is one spot better at 16.4 points per game. There are a lot of totals in the 30s for this NFL weekend, but a lot of those are due to the cold weather hitting most of the country. This total in the 30s has no relation to the weather since it’s in a domed stadium. These offenses are just that bad.

Another reason to expect this game to be low-scoring is the Broncos’ excellent defense. Denver is giving up 18.1 points per game, and that’s the third-best mark in the league. The Rams’ defense isn’t as strong, but it has traditionally done well against Russell Wilson — and that’s when he was still playing well with the Seattle Seahawks.

In a game between the two worst offenses in the NFL, jump on the FanDuel promo code to take the under.

Broncos vs. Rams pick: UNDER 36.5 points

What is the FanDuel promo code?



FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo No Sweat First Bet up to $2,500 FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only. 21 or older. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Full T&C apply.

How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

<br />

Click here to claim the Fanduel Sportsbook welcome bonus. Enter and verify your details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions. Make your first deposit. Place a sports bet up to $2,500. If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings. If the wager loses, you will receive your stake back in the form of free bets. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.

Refer a friend, get a bonus



21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a free bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up and has placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.