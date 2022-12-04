Snag $1,250 on Caesars for Commanders vs. Giants

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can take advantage of an awesome new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL. Follow the link below to find out how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars ahead of Commanders vs. Giants this afternoon.

New Caesars Sportsbook users can claim bet insurance on their first sports wager up to $1,250. This is one of the best risk-free bet offers out there and its a wonderful way to get started in sports betting.

Commanders vs. Giants pick

We’ve got a huge NFC East showdown this afternoon when the 7-5 Washington Commanders play the 7-4 New York Giants from the Meadowlands.

With Dallas and Philly higher in the division standings, it’s unlikely either of these teams will win the NFC East, but there are still big Wild Card implications. Right now, both Washington and New York are in the playoff picture, so the winner of today’s game will have more margin for error moving forward.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the total for this game at 40.5 points and that feels too low. Even though these teams are both above average on defense, it only takes 41 total points for the over to hit.

The Giants can run the ball with Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, and the Commanders’ offense has looked better once Taylor Heinicke took over under center.

This won’t be a shootout, but 40.5 total points feel too low, so take the over on Caesars Sportsbook with promo code NPBONUSFULL.

Commanders vs. Giants pick: OVER 40.5 points

How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer

Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the required details and verify your information. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NPBONUSFULL. Make your initial deposit. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,250. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to all sorts of bets.

Profit Boosts can be used on straight bets (money line, spread, total) and parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that are exclusively for straight bets only, parlays only, or even parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Make sure to look for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.