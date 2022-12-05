Snag $1,000 No Sweat bet on Steelers-Falcons

Commercial content. 21+.



Steelers vs. Falcons pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers go on the road for the second straight week, and today they are down south to play the Atlanta Falcons.

Both teams are fighting to stay in the playoff race since Atlanta is 5-7 and Pittsburgh comes in at 4-7. FanDuel Sportsbook favors the Falcons by one point at home, which feels about right.

Atlanta has its flaws, but it is a reliable offensive team. The Falcons can regularly move the ball, and it starts with their diverse running game. As a team, Atlanta averages 4.9 yards per rush and has four players with at least 340 rushing yards already. Quarterback Marcus Mariota has also been solid and has been effective as a rusher as well.

The Steelers’ offense has improved in recent weeks, with rookie QB Kenny Pickett scoring 24 and 30 points in their last two games. Pickett’s main targets, wide receiver George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth have also emerged as big parts of the Pittsburgh offense.

In the end, the Falcons have more options offensively, so back Atlanta to cover the slim spread.

Steelers vs. Falcons prediction: Falcons -1

