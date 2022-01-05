Sloane Stephen-Jozy Altidore wedding photos and details

Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore are officially husband and wife.

The tennis star and soccer player tied the knot on Jan. 1 at the oceanfront St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami Beach, Fla., People confirmed Tuesday.

Stephens and Altidore exchanged Peter Marco wedding rings under a mirrored archway, surrounded by palm trees.

The 2017 US Open champion wore a custom, beaded couture gown by Galia Lahav, with a crystal Maria Elena headpiece, Amina Muaddi shoes and Peter Marco diamonds.

The Toronto FC player donned a Dior tuxedo and Christian Louboutin shoes, while his seven-year-old son Cameron wore Dolce & Gabbana.

The newlyweds took to their separate Instagram accounts to share photos from their wedding day captured by Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography.

Stephens and Altidore managed to navigate through “all of the variables out of our control,” she said, including the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

“I empathize with all the COVID couples out there who have had to make the tough calls and be flexible with the ever-changing pandemic,” Stephens said. “We’ve all had to be super flexible, and I appreciate how accommodating our loved ones have been in making sure we have as safe and special a day as possible.”

Despite the challenges of planning a wedding in COVID times, Altidore enjoyed the process.

“I’ve loved reflecting on all of the moments that culminated to this day and how we’ve arrived at this life-changing moment. It’s been so nostalgic to go down memory lane and revisit all the moments that brought us to this time in our lives,” he said. “It’s made me fall in love with Sloane all over again.”

Guests in attendance at the nuptials were required to be fully vaccinated and self-test at home before arriving in Florida. Guests were also PCR tested on the morning of the wedding.

The couple worked with Sara Lowell of Sara Renee Events to plan their dream wedding, which included music by DJ from Rock With U. The event and florals were designed by Cerka Creative.

Jozy Altidore and Sloane Stephens together in December. Shutterstock

In the days leading up to the ceremony, Stephens and Altidore treated guests to a number of events, including a tennis tournament, beach picnic, crawfish boil, and wine tasting.

The athletes honored loved ones they lost, including Stephens’ grandparents, who died in early 2021 from COVID-19.

Stephens, 28, and Altidore, 32, who announced their engagement in April 2019, have known each other since middle school, and met at Boca Prep in a Florida.

“We both have incredible crazy jobs and lives, and knowing that through it all, we have each other as our constant and true home base is such a comforting feeling,” Stephens gushed.