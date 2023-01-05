Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe headed for breakup

Marcellus Wiley sees an “Undisputed” breakup on the horizon.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe had a feisty exchange on their FS1 program on Wednesday. Sharpe was going through a monologue about why a tweet that Bayless sent about Damar Hamlin offended him and should be taken down. Bayless interrupted that he would not take it down, and Sharpe was dismayed he did not get to finish his piece.

Wiley, a former FS1 colleague of the duo, weighed in on the matter on Instagram.

“You hate to see it: Skip and Shannon breaking up on live TV, every single day,” Wiley said. “When your partner can’t get through his monologue, it’s all bad.”

Wiley, who played 10 season in the NFL, worked in the same building on FS1’s “Speak for Yourself” from 2018 until last summer.

“Reminds me of a Wiley-ism: Any relationship that ends, you spend half your time breaking up,” he continued. “What we’re witnessing right now, on live TV, is them breaking up. You could tell they don’t even speak outside the building, outside the show. Want to know how I know? We all saw it. Felt like an ambush to Skip.”

Wiley pantomimed Bayless saying that “we weren’t supposed to discuss this” and “you don’t know what the bosses said.”

Sharpe previously exhibited exasperation with Bayless during a Tom Brady debate in December. The two have been partners since the program launched in September of 2016.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe had a tense segment on ‘Undisputed’ on Wednesday. FS1

“Man, stop playing with me. This is not about a tweet. This is not about Brady being better than Shannon. This isn’t about none of them arguments,” Wiley concluded. “You know what this is? This is primal. This is two alphas fighting for territory. This is about power. Because that dynamic of power on that show has shifted, whether it’s real or imagined. Right now, we’re all seeing that battle for it. Let’s see who comes out undisputed.”