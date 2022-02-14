Skip Bayless rips ‘egomaniac’ Sean McVay after Super Bowl win

Million-dollar troll Skip Bayless predictably went negative after the dramatic 2022 Super Bowl.

He zeroed in on Rams coach Sean McVay, blasting him for appearing on camera too often during the post-game celebration. Yup, that’s right.

Skip Bayless ripped Sean McVay for what he claimed to be “egomaniac” behavior after the Rams’ Super Bowl win. AP

On Twitter, Bayless called the exuberant, 36-year-old McVay an “egomaniac” for photobombing and interrupting interviews, and finding his way into the shots of so many of his star players.

This isn’t new behavior for Bayless, who is known for attempting to make something out of nothing, or even surprising. Faulting a coach for being thrilled after winning the Super Bowl and wanting to celebrate with his team does seem like a new low, however.