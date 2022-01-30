The Hamden Journal

Skip Bayless jinxed Chiefs, tried to backtrack in unhinged tweetstorm as Bengals capture AFC championship

Skip Bayless has never shied away from hot takes, either on TV or on Twitter, and he hasn’t shied away from defending them, either. Sunday was no different as Bayless took to Twitter and let all three million of his followers know he had little to no faith in the Bengals to beat the Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

As it turns out, they did, and Bayless looked foolish in the process.

His doubt started creeping in early in the game when Mahomes was dealing and threw three touchdowns on his first three drives.

He then moved on from doubt to fully writing the Bengals off in a matter of minutes when their tight end, CJ Uzomah, went to the locker room with an injury. At that point, he declared it was “not meant to be” for Cincinnati and thus proclaimed the Bengals dead in the water.

Fifty minutes later, Bayless doubled down on that take and even furthered it by seeming to indicate he thinks Mahomes will win this year’s Super Bowl.

Notably, Bayless didn’t tweet much, if at all during the second half, when the Bengals went on their 21-3 run to send the game to overtime. It’s hard to imagine Bayless didn’t have takes on what was transpiring, though it’s possible. It’s also possible he realized he acted in haste and was getting ready to hedge his bets.

But not so fast! The Chiefs won the coin toss in OT, as they did last week, and Bayless, despite presumably watching the second half, still had faith in the Chiefs to get it done in OT.

Then, like clockwork, Bayless began walking back his statements and hedging his bets, saying he in fact picked the Bengals all along, though did so without much conviction.

Finally, Bayless went from hedging his bets to fully changing his position, anointing Burrow in the process.

The show might be called “Undisputed,” but fans will find out on Monday’s show whether Bayless’ takes on Burrow are undisputed or not. 

