Skier Kai Owens injures face ahead of 2022 Winter Olympics

Team USA’s Kai Owens sustained a facial injury Tuesday during a training session ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing REUTERS

Team USA’s Kai Owens sustained a facial injury Tuesday while skiing in a practice session ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 17-year-old moguls skier, who arrived in China over the weekend, was photographed falling at Genting Snow Park and was tended to by medical personnel. Fortunately, Owens was able to get up but appeared to suffer a black eye as a result.

The 17-year-old, who hails from Vail, Colorado, fell at Genting Snow Park REUTERS

A first-time Olympian, Owens was originally born in China before being adopted by her parents, the Colorado-based Amy and John Owens, at the age of 16 months.

“When my skis touch the snow in China, it’s going to be a really special moment for me because I get to ski in the Olympic Games in my birth country,” Owens previously told the Associated Press. “It’s crazy how life works.”

Before being named to the Olympic team, Owens became the youngest American to win a NorAm moguls competition when she was just 14 years old.

Track marshalls help Owens after her fall AFP via Getty Images

“I love competing and I just — I really want to win,” Owens recently said to People of the freestyle sport. “I want to be the best athlete that I can be and perform to the best of my ability.”

The first qualification for the Women’s Moguls begins Thursday, with the gold-medal event taking place Sunday.

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Olympics begins Friday.