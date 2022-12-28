Sixth Man of the Year picks, odds

Commercial content 21+.



We’re days away from 2023, and this year’s NBA awards field is starting to take shape. Today we’re taking a look at the Sixth Man Award race, where Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is the favorite at +160 (FanDuel).

As usual, Westbrook is putting up impressive stats this year, averaging 14.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists. But the Lakers’ season is falling apart. At 14-20, L.A. is in danger of falling out of the playoff race in the West.

Plus, it’s not like Westbrook is doing much to keep his team afloat. His plus-minus this season is sitting at an awful -1.77 per game thus far. It doesn’t take a numbers nerd to realize that Westbrook is doing more harm than good for this team.

It’s going to take a huge second half of the season, and a healthy Anthony Davis, for the Lakers to finish above .500. No player has won the Sixth Man Award on a losing team since Detlef Schrempf won it with the 40-42 Indiana Pacers in 1991-92 (!), which is why we’re targeting three players a bit lower on the oddsmakers’ board to take home the award. Here are a few Sixth Man of the Year picks, with odds from FanDuel.



Jordan Poole (+350, FanDuel)

Poole is sitting just behind Westbrook with the second-best odds in the field. The 23-year-old guard has taken a slight step back this season in terms of shooting, but he’s still putting up strong scoring numbers, averaging 19.6 points per game this season.

Poole starred for the Warriors during their championship run last season, showing he could be the third Splash Brother and help prolong this Golden State dynasty with his youth. Name recognition and his eye-popping scoring numbers will keep him as one of the favorites through the rest of the season.

Like Westbrook, Poole’s team is at risk of missing the playoffs, but I like the defending champs’ odds of getting back over .500 and into the Western Conference playoff picture.

There’s also some risk here in terms of whether he will even be considered a candidate for this award by year’s end. Poole has started 16 games this year, and each of the last 12 is due to a Steph Curry shoulder injury. If that number keeps climbing, voters may opt for other players that truly fit the “Sixth Man” role.

But if he stays below 30 starts or so, Poole’s case will be as good as anybody’s.

Bennedict Mathurin (+1000, FanDuel)

Mathurin is looking to become the first to win the Sixth Man of the Year award in his rookie season since Ben Gordon did it in 2004-05. He’s right in the mix, too, with the fourth-best odds in the field.

The sixth overall pick in last year’s draft, Mathurin has been all the Indiana Pacers have been hoping for and more. He’s averaging 17.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while getting to the free throw line an excellent 5.5 times per game. He and Tyrese Haliburton have shown to be one of the most promising backcourt pairings in the NBA.

Winning the Sixth Man award could be something of a consolation prize for Mathurin. He currently has the second-best odds (+500) to win the coveted Rookie of the Year award. Still, he trails the heavily favored Paolo Banchero (-650), who is playing himself into the All-Star conversation.

There’s also some value here in that many NBA rookies tend to make big leaps during the second half of their first season. This may be just the beginning of one of the better rookie seasons in recent NBA history.

Bobby Portis (+3400, FanDuel)

Portis has been a double-double machine for the Bucks this season, so it’s surprising to see him so low on FanDuel’s odds board.

He’s averaging 13.4 points and 10 rebounds a game so far. His 12 double-doubles off the bench lead the NBA, and he’s entering territory that few sixth-men have achieved. Only eight different players have had at least 20 double-doubles off the bench in a single season, and Portis is well on his way to reaching that number.

Team success will be huge for Portis’ chances as well. At 22-11, the Bucks currently have the second-best record in the NBA, and they’re definitely not going anywhere. As mentioned earlier, the winner of this award typically comes from a winning team.

There’s a ton of value in this line, in particular, as well. Portis is +1000 at BetRivers to win the award. Back Portis at +3400 before the oddsmakers get more in line with their peers.