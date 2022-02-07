Six NBA teams that need to make a deal at the trade deadline

The Feb. 10 trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the league is as wide open as we’ve seen it. That makes conditions ripe for movement, and there are many teams for whom it makes sense to be aggressive.

Here are my top six.

1. Milwaukee Bucks

Biggest concern: Frontcourt depth

Count me in the officially worried about the Bucks camp. Their defense has gotten worse by the month as the season has progressed. They’re missing their anchor, Brook Lopez, who has been out for most of the year following back surgery and provided excellent rim protection as a drop big man.

If Lopez looks like he’s done for the year, then the Bucks need to add a defensive big to replace him. Their biggest trade asset is Donte DiVicenzo, who has shown some potential to do more in a bigger role. Lopez would also probably have to be moved for salary-matching purposes.

Top targets: Daniel Theis in Houston and Larry Nance Jr. in Portland. Both provide some scheme versatility defensively and well-rounded offensive players who would slot in easily to Milwaukee’s system. They are also both good passers who could relieve some of the pressure that Giannis Antetokounmpo faces on double-teams.

Both are very gettable. Portland is particularly incentivized to get rid of Nance Jr. because they’re desperate to get out of the luxury tax. Theis hasn’t even been entering games because of Houston’s focus on their youth movement.

Mo Bamba could also make sense, as the Magic have a glut of big men right now.

2. Utah Jazz

Biggest concern: 3-and-D production

The Jazz needed an upgrade on their perimeter defense before Joe Ingles’ season-ending ACL injury. Now they need someone who can defend and replace some of Ingles’ production on the offensive end too.

Top targets: Dorian Finney-Smith might be their best bet as a strong 3-and-D option. He’s on an expiring contract and the Mavericks may be forced to go deep into the luxury tax if they re-sign him. Justin Holiday, Gary Harris, Evan Fournier, Kenrich Williams, and Nic Batum also make sense as gettable targets who fit that bill to some degree.

The cupboard is pretty bare for the Jazz in terms of draft assets to trade. They’re out all of their future first-round picks until 2026 and have traded away most of their second rounders as well. They could use Ingles’ $13 million salary for matching purposes and dangle that 2026 first rounder to see what’s out there.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

Biggest concern: What to do with Ben Simmons

Vegas has the Sixers behind the Nets, Bucks and Heat to come out of the Eastern conference. Joel Embiid’s play has put him in the top five of the MVP discussion. They need one more big piece to truly be a contender, or else they risk wasting what might end up being the best year of Embiid’s career.

4. Washington Wizards

Biggest concern: How to upgrade their defense and transition scoring

Top targets: Bradley Beal for Ben Simmons is my favorite fake trade out there.

Things have been going sideways for the Wizards since a hot 10-3 start. They’re 14-24 since then, and they need to mix things up.

Simmons would give them a completely different look. He could help shore up a defense that is ranked 20th in the league and a transition attack ranked 24th in points added. They already have at least two solid pieces in Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, whose shooting fits in well with him. He’d have the chance to run the show, like he’s always wanted.

For the Sixers, this is probably close to the peak value that they can get for Simmons. Beal is having a down year in terms of shooting, hitting just 30 percent of his 3s. But he’s a career 37 percent shooter from deep, and you have to figure he will probably regress to the mean a little. He’d also be getting the most open shots of his life playing alongside Joel Embiid.

Beal hasn’t expressed much interest in moving, but this would be a chance for him to play on a real winner. He’d lose the ability to sign a supermax contract, but he could still get a massive four-year, $180 million deal with the Sixers.

5. Los Angeles Lakers

Biggest concern: Roster depth

Top Targets: Kenrich Williams, Mike Muscala, Lu Dort

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

Biggest concern: Draft positioning

Top targets: Draft picks

The Lakers are sinking in the Western conference. Star power is sexy, but their best bet is to get some solid role players. The guys at the back end of their rotation have been killing them.

Meanwhile, the Thunder don’t need to upgrade their roster so much as release a lifeboat for their veterans to get off this sinking ship. Somebody save Kenrich Williams and Mike Muscala! They also need to get back into the bottom three of the NBA’s basement to have the best odds at a top draft pick. They’re sitting in fourth, just a game ahead of the Rockets in the win column.

Williams, also known by the well-deserved nickname Kenny Hustle, has become a bit of a media darling because of his heady play and effort. He’s not much for creating offense, but he can slide into any team’s rotation and contribute immediately as a jack-of-all-trades role player.

Muscala is a good first big off the bench. He’s shooting fireballs from 3 this year, hitting on 43 percent of his four attempts per game. He and Williams both barely play because the Thunder are still missing picks Nos. 27 and 28 from the 2048 draft and need the complete set to make an NFT collection down the road.

The Lakers have been missing the elite perimeter defense of Alex Caruso, and Lu Dort could bring some of that back. He’s a playoff-tested lockdown guy whose offensive game has improved.

The Lakers are severely hampered by the contracts they have on their books. It will be tough for them to trade for any players making big-time money. Dort, Williams and Muscala earn only $1.8 million, $2 million and $3.5 million, respectively, which makes them perfect targets. The Lakers could trade some of their veteran minimums that are out of their rotation anyway, throw in a first-round pick way down the line in 2027, a pick swap or two, and call it a day.