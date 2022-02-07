SiriusXM PGA host Mark Lye fired over WNBA comments

SiriusXM PGA Tour host Mark Lye made inappropriate comments about the WNBA on the air Saturday and was fired by the end of the weekend.

“You know the LPGA Tour, to me, is a completely different tour than it was 10 years ago,” Lye said Saturday on PGA Tour Radio. “You couldn’t pay me to watch. You really couldn’t, because I couldn’t relate at all. It’s kind of like, if you were a basketball player, and I’m not trashing anybody, please don’t take it the wrong way.

“I saw some highlights of ladies’ basketball. Man. Is there a gun in the house? I’ll shoot myself [before] I watch that.”

Lye, who joined SiriusXM in 2015, went on to praise the evolution of the LPGA.

Amid backlash over his comments, Lye tweeted on Sunday that his comments were not rooted in sexism: “The fact that I can’t relate to WNBA does not make me sexist in any way. All you haters should listen to the whole segment, where I completely glorified womens golf, which I love to cover. Thanks for listening.”

Mark Lye at the 1984 Masters Augusta National/Getty Images

Lye confirmed to Golf.com he was let go by SiriusXM after a company spokesperson told the website Lye “will no longer be hosting.”

“I was terminated about comments made about the WNBA, which I apologized for starting the next segment,” Lye said.

On Monday, Lye responded to a fan on Twitter who said his comments went too far. “Agreed, but not a fireable offense,” Lye responded.

Lye, 69, played full-time on the PGA Tour from 1997 through 1991. His one PGA Tour tournament victory came at the Bank of Boston Classic in 1983.