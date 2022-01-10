Simone Biles shares past encounter with boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Long before Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens ever became a couple, the two had a chance encounter at a 2019 Texans game.

In a series of posts shared Sunday on her Instagram Story, the Olympic gymnast revealed that she somewhat crossed paths with Owens, a Texans defensive back, on the sidelines at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Simone Biles revealed Sunday on Instagram that she encountered current boyfriend Jonathan Owens at a 2019 Texans game. Instagram

The Olympic gymnast also posted a video of Owens, a Texans defensive back, walking past her in 2019. Instagram

“Okay how CRAZY is this photo. December 2019. Texans had me for homefield advantage & I lead the team out of the tunnel… but look whose behind me …… @jowens_3,” Biles wrote. “God works in mysterious ways!”

The seven-time Olympic medalist quipped in a separate post, “Not him walking in front of the camera before I’m introduced.”

Simone Biles made her relationship with Jonathan Owens public in August 2020. Instagram

“This is just the craziest thing to find in my phone,” she continued. “Like HOW!!!!!”

Fast-forward to August 2020, and Biles, 24, made her relationship with Owens, 26, public via a cozy Instagram photo.

“It’s just us,” Biles captioned the post at the time.

Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens celebrates after intercepting the ball in a Dec. 26, 2021, game against the Chargers. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Recently, Biles supported Owens during a milestone day for the Missouri alum, who hauled in his first career interception during a Week 16 game against the Chargers. He also had a fumble recovery in the 41-29 win over Los Angeles.

Simone Biles embraces boyfriend Jonathan Owens after his milestone game in December 2021. Instagram

“I’m so proud of you, watching you get your first NFL interception & fumble recovery was a dream! all the hard work is paying off & this is just the beginning! I love you,” Biles posted on Instagram following the game in late December.

The Texans closed out their regular season on Sunday with a 28-25 loss to the Titans. They finished the year with a 4-13 record.