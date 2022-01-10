Simone Biles shares past encounter with boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Long before Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens ever became a couple, the two had a chance encounter at a 2019 Texans game.
In a series of posts shared Sunday on her Instagram Story, the Olympic gymnast revealed that she somewhat crossed paths with Owens, a Texans defensive back, on the sidelines at NRG Stadium in Houston.
“Okay how CRAZY is this photo. December 2019. Texans had me for homefield advantage & I lead the team out of the tunnel… but look whose behind me …… @jowens_3,” Biles wrote. “God works in mysterious ways!”
The seven-time Olympic medalist quipped in a separate post, “Not him walking in front of the camera before I’m introduced.”
“This is just the craziest thing to find in my phone,” she continued. “Like HOW!!!!!”
Fast-forward to August 2020, and Biles, 24, made her relationship with Owens, 26, public via a cozy Instagram photo.
“It’s just us,” Biles captioned the post at the time.
Recently, Biles supported Owens during a milestone day for the Missouri alum, who hauled in his first career interception during a Week 16 game against the Chargers. He also had a fumble recovery in the 41-29 win over Los Angeles.
“I’m so proud of you, watching you get your first NFL interception & fumble recovery was a dream! all the hard work is paying off & this is just the beginning! I love you,” Biles posted on Instagram following the game in late December.
The Texans closed out their regular season on Sunday with a 28-25 loss to the Titans. They finished the year with a 4-13 record.