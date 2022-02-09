Simone Biles sends support to Mikaela Shiffrin amid Team USA skier’s early struggles at Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin had Simone Biles’ back when she was struggling during the 2021 Summer Olympics. Now, Biles is returning the favor.

Biles took to Twitter on Wednesday to send her love to Shiffrin after her early struggles during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Shiffrin was expected to be a top medal contender at the Beijing Olympics. However, in each of her first two events — the giant slalom and slalom competitions — Shiffrin has not only failed to medal, but she has also failed to finish.

The veteran skier, who is competing in her third Olympics, was emotional after her failed slalom run. She shed some tears and acknowledged that she had, perhaps, pushed herself beyond her limits.

“I feel that I have to question a lot now,” Shiffrin said, per Yahoo Sports.

“I will try to reset again,” Shiffrin added later. “And maybe try to reset better this time. But I also don’t know how to do it better. Because I just don’t. I’ve never been in this position before, and I don’t know how to handle it.”

That’s something that Biles can certainly understand. She was in a similar spot to Shiffrin during the 2021 Summer Games, as she was struggling with a case of “the twisties,” a term gymnasts use to describe losing your bearings mid-air while trying to perform a stunt.

As Biles attempted to get back on track, she received support from countless Olympians. That included Shiffrin, who sent her an encouraging message via Twitter.

.@Simone_Biles keep whipping out that smile of yours cause it is undeniably golden. Always. — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) July 27, 2021

Biles eventually overcame the mental malady and returned for her final event, the balance beam. She earned a bronze medal. She did, however, have to miss a couple of events while she got herself to the right place mentally to compete.

Shiffrin may opt to do something similar. Her status for Friday’s super-G race is “a little up in the air,” according to her mother (and coach) Eileen Shiffrin.

That said, the younger Shiffrin still has three events left on her Olympics schedule. As she said an hour after she skied out of the slalom, “We’re not done yet.”

So, even if Shiffrin doesn’t compete in the super-G, she will have a chance to return later in the Olympics in search of another medal. And if she’s looking for a source of inspiration as she does that, she need look no further than her fellow Olympian and supporter, Biles.