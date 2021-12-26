Simone Biles reacts as boyfriend Jonathan Owens helps Texans pull off big upset of Chargers

Simone Biles is certainly accustomed to performing on the big stage with plenty of eyes on her. On Sunday, it was her watching boyfriend Jonathan Owens turn in the impressive performance.

Owens, a safety for the Texans, turned in the biggest game of his NFL career, recovering a fumble and intercepting his first career pass as the Texans (4-11) beat the Chargers (8-7) in stunning fashion 41-29 on Sunday.

Owens’ first major play came with 4:07 left in the first half, when Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert attempted a deep pass to Josh Palmer. Owens picked off the pass near the goal line and returned it out 7 yards to the Houston 6-yard line for the turnover. The Texans responded by driving 94 yards on seven plays to score a touchdown and move up to a 17-12 lead.

The next big moment of Owens’ career came on Los Angeles’ first drive of the fourth quarter, when Justin Jackson lost the ball after a 1-yard rush. Owens recovered the ball and positioned the Texans at the Los Angeles 47-yard line. The Texans again responded with points, kicking a field goal to go up 27-15.

Owens came into the Week 16 matchup having appeared in 12 games with only one start, which came last week. He has largely been on the practice squad in Houston. In 2021, he racked up 14 combined tackles — nine solo and five assisted. Owens had been undrafted in 2018, but was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western. He was waived by the Cardinals in 2019, and the Texans signed him to their practice squad.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, and Owens have been dating for more than a year, according to People. She said their one-year anniversary came while Biles was in Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, and said that since his schedule picked up after the games, they haven’t had much of a chance to celebrate.

“He’s picking up his season so we haven’t but obviously, we know we share that love and appreciation for each other,” Biles said, according to People. “Although we didn’t get to do anything big or grand, we still have that respect that we passed a year.”

The two have had plenty to celebrate as of late. Biles shared her excitement when Owens made his first start in three seasons with the Texans in Week 15, and has obviously enjoyed his success in Week 16.