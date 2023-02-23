Simon Holmstrom scores game-winner in Islanders’ win

If the Islanders were healthy, there’s a good chance Simon Holmstrom wouldn’t have played on Wednesday.

Holmstrom, a fixture in the lineup since he was called up after Kyle Palmieri got injured in late November, might have spent the last few months yo-yoing between Bridgeport and Long Island if the situation had not necessitated otherwise.

He had a rough performance in Pittsburgh on Monday night, after coach Lane Lambert had said he wanted more from the 21-year-old, but the Islanders couldn’t just demote him as part of the learning experience. With five forwards on the shelf right now, they didn’t have much of a choice but to keep Holmstrom up.

“It gives him an opportunity to fight through the adversity here or try to find some traction,” Lambert said Wednesday night. “Which can be extremely helpful as we move forward.”

A little earlier in the night, it had already helped the Islanders in their 2-1 victory over the Jets.





Simon Holmstrom (left) accepts congratulations from Bo Horvat after scoring the game-winning goal in the third period of the Islanders’ 2-1 win over the Jets. AP





Mason Appleton reacts dejectedly as the Islanders’ celebrate Simon Holmstrom’s game-winning goal. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Holmstrom got to the corner, fought through a hit from Dylan DeMelo and found himself on the receiving end from a feed from Bo Horvat midway through the third period. He let loose and came up with what turned into the game-winning goal.

“It was a good forecheck from our line,” Holmstrom said. “We got the puck back a couple times. I got the puck and I was just trying to find a lane and pick a corner.”

Holmstrom did what the Islanders have been trying to get him to do.

“We need him to get more shots and get into areas,” Lambert said Wednesday morning. “I think that’s the biggest thinking, is to get him into areas where he can provide that.”

Message received.

As for the hit by DeMelo, one of the harder plays in a tight and physical contest?

“It’s hockey,” Holmstrom said. “You gotta take a hit and make a play, right?”

And learn how to bounce back, which he did.

“It’s greatly satisfying and I’m happy for him,” Lambert said. “There isn’t a player that doesn’t want to do well or isn’t trying to do well. He had a good night tonight. Let’s hope he continues it going.”

The injured Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Josh Bailey have yet to begin skating, Lambert said.

The Islanders sent down Andy Andreoff while calling up Otto Koivula from AHL Bridgeport for his second audition within eight days. Koivula centered the fourth line, skating 8:46, but taking a penalty for tripping in the third period.