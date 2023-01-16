'Sick of those f--king' guys

Two days later, Joey Bosa is still stewing about the officiating.

The Chargers blew a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars on Saturday night. Bosa was flagged for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the game, the latter of which gave Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson more ammo to go for a two-point conversion, which allowed the Jaguars to ultimately kick a field goal to win 31-30 in regulation, as opposed to tying the game.

Bosa spoke to reporters on Monday. He initially seemed like he did not want to sound off on the officials, but ultimately could not help himself.

Joey Bosa was penalized for throwing his helmet during the Chargers’ meltdown against the Jaguars. NBC

“I’m sure I have some fines coming my way already,” Bosa said. “I do really, really want to say some things. I need to be more accountable for my actions, obviously, but it’s a heated game and I’m hurting out there, I’m playing on half a leg, I’m getting dragged to the ground, whatever, [which] could hurt me along with screwing our team, and yeah, maybe some of ’em weren’t as blatant as I thought, but I don’t know.

“I think there just needs to be more accountability. I mean, if I say something to them I get a $40,000 fine but if they blow a call that ruins an entire team’s season. They get to — they’re probably back in the locker room after the game like, ‘Haha, got that a–hole, oh yeah, got him, 15 yards, what a loser.’ I guarantee it, that’s what they’re f–king talking like in the back. Whatever. Power trip. I’m sick of those f–king people.”

Bosa’s second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty came when he thought the referees missed a false start on the Jaguars on the play where Jacksonville scored a touchdown to cut the deficit to 30-26. Bosa slammed his helmet in anger near the Chargers’ sideline and drew a flag. With the penalty, Pederson elected to take the ball on the 1-yard line for a two-point conversion attempt.

Joey Bosa received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the Chargers’ loss to the Jaguars on Jan. 14. USA TODAY Sports

Joey Bosa said of the officials in Jags-Chargers: ‘I’m sick of those f–king people.’ Getty Images

The officiating crew on Saturday was led by Shawn Smith.