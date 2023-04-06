Si Woo Kim’s wife shows him up with great shot at Masters’ Par 3 contest

Pro golfer Si Woo Kim was outdone by his own wife at The Masters.

Ji Hyun Oh — who married the South-Korean Olympian in December — hit a better tee shot than her husband in the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday at Augusta National.

A smiling Kim proudly looked on and filmed with his phone as his wife, with an impressive righty swing, hit her ball closer than his in the contest.

The couple celebrated with a high-five after Ji Hyun, who was caddying for Kim, jumped up and down with joy.

Kim shared a video of the awesome moment on Instagram and wrote: “Finally she debut @themasters par3 hit it close to 2feet.”

Ji Hyun has seven wins on the Korean LPGA.

The 27-year-old, who is from Seoul, South Korea, turned pro in 2014.

In January, Ji Hyun celebrated with Kim after he came back from behind to win the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii.

It marked the 27-year-old Kim’s fourth career victory on the PGA Tour, which earned him $1.42 million.





Si Woo Kim and his wife Ji Hyun Oh at the 2023 Masters at August National in Georgia on April 5, 2023. Instagram/Ji Hyun Oh

Kim – who tied the knot Ji Hyun in Seoul — said the victory was due in part to his wife keeping him calm and relaxed.

“It definitely helped that she is with me here,” Kim said at the time. “She came to U.S. after her season ended and came out to some tournaments with me.

“It helps keep me calm and comfortable both inside and outside the ropes. Especially today, I could see her on golf course and when I was little nervous, that really helped me relax. Feels like we’re on honeymoon because we came here a week early.”